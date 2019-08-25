|
|
NORFOLK - Geraldine "Gerry" Dombrowski Marshall, 78, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019. She was born on June 25, 1941; and grew up in Erie, PA where she attended St. Benedict's Catholic school and met her husband. Gerry was dedicated to her family and friends; and was well known for her wealth of knowledge, cooking skills, and love of family as well as literature. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Richard D. Marshall Sr.; her father, Joseph E. Dombrowski; two daughters, Mary Beth Marshall and Diane Dangerfield; and grandson, Nicholas Marshall.
She is survived by her mother, Irene Dombrowski; a daughter, Suzanne Marshall; two sons, Richard Marshall Jr. and his girlfriend Pat Murphy; Joseph "Jay" Marshall and his wife Dana; a son in-law, Wally Dangerfield; two sisters, Cathy Golonka her husband, Richard and their family and Elaine Dombrowski; four grandchildren, Annie Hallock and her husband Jeremy, Molly Marshall and her boyfriend Nate Higbie, Kendall Rice and Tyler Marshall; and two great-grandchildren, Justin Hallock and Avery Rice.
Special thanks to Jan Huffman and her husband Huffy, Albert Duplin and the Gardner family. Their kindness and support was greatly appreciated.
Gerry touched the lives of many people and will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.
A funeral service will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Memorial donations may be made to your local animal shelter or to the American Diabetes Foundation.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 25, 2019