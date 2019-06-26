The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Geraldine E. Ferry


1937 - 2019
Geraldine E. Ferry Obituary
Geraldine Evelyn Ferry was born in Lisbon, Ohio March 7, 1937 to the late Charles and Sylvia Stroy Burnett and passed away June 24, 2019. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph L. Ferry; sister, Evelyn Morelli and her husband, Alfred; and brother, Charles E. Burnett.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Natalie Niewoehner (Rob), Lori Ochsenreither (Ken), and Amy L. Kirkland (Mark); grandchildren, Dustin (Brittany), Hailey (Sam), R.J. (Christie), Evan, Joel, Brent, Luke, Nathan and Noah; great grandchildren, Anna, Jay, Leilah, Cody, Thomas and Lily.

A service to celebrate her life will be Friday, June 28, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Graham funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake with Pastor Richard Smith officiating. At the request of the family in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Indian Creek Welcome Baptist Church and School (ICW), 1200 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, VA 23320. Her final resting place will be Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia, OH. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 26, 2019
