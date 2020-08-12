Geraldine "Gerri" Elizabeth Yow, 83, passed away in Norfolk on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Gerri was a native of Norfolk, Virginia. She is cherished in memory by her husband of 40 years, David Yow; children, Amanda Kayuha and Donald Murden both of Norfolk, VA; sister, Nellie White of Zuni, VA and also several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gerri focused her life around her family. She eventually retired as a school bus driver from the City of Virginia Beach.



Services will be private, please offer your condolences to the family at www.mem.com during this difficult time in their lives.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store