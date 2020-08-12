1/1
Geraldine Elizabeth Yow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine "Gerri" Elizabeth Yow, 83, passed away in Norfolk on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Gerri was a native of Norfolk, Virginia. She is cherished in memory by her husband of 40 years, David Yow; children, Amanda Kayuha and Donald Murden both of Norfolk, VA; sister, Nellie White of Zuni, VA and also several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gerri focused her life around her family. She eventually retired as a school bus driver from the City of Virginia Beach.

Services will be private, please offer your condolences to the family at www.mem.com during this difficult time in their lives.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved