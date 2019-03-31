The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Tharp Funeral Home - Lynchburg
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA 24502
(434) 237-9424
Geraldine Gamboni Obituary
Geraldine Lemar Gamboni, 89, of Lynchburg went to be with her Lord on Monday, March 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Lemar of Portsmouth, Va.; her second husband, James Gamboni of Norfolk, Va.; her mother Gladys McKinney Walker of Beckley, WV; brother Channing Walker of Virginia Beach, Va.; sister Flora Halverson of Virginia Beach, Va. and infant grandson Aaron Samuel McBride. Surviving family members are her daughter Karen Lemar McBride and husband Everett (Sam) McBride; grandson Abram McBride and wife Sarah; granddaughter Sara McBride; and two great grandchildren Ophelia Rose McBride and Walker James McBride.A memorial service will be held in Lynchburg at Heritage Baptist Church on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019
