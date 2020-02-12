|
Geraldine "Gerry" J. Jones, 75, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on February 7, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Rowan Jones; daughters, Elizabeth J. Ross (Joe Gerschick), Catherine J. Vick (Mark), Stephanie J. Umstead (Jeff); three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, at Baker-Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Ln., Suffolk. A Liturgy of the Resurrection will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, at the Church of St. ThÃ©rÃ¨se. For full obituary and service information, see BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 12, 2020