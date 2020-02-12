The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Baker-Foster Funeral Home
5685 Lee Farm Ln
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-1316
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baker-Foster Funeral Home
5685 Lee Farm Ln.
Suffolk, VA
Liturgy
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of St. Thérèse
4137 Portsmouth Blvd
Chesapeake, VA
Geraldine J. Jones


1944 - 2020
Geraldine J. Jones Obituary
Geraldine "Gerry" J. Jones, 75, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on February 7, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Rowan Jones; daughters, Elizabeth J. Ross (Joe Gerschick), Catherine J. Vick (Mark), Stephanie J. Umstead (Jeff); three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, at Baker-Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Ln., Suffolk. A Liturgy of the Resurrection will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, at the Church of St. ThÃ©rÃ¨se. For full obituary and service information, see BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 12, 2020
