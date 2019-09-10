|
CHESAPEAKE- Geraldine "Jerry" Jeanette Mulder, 77, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Greenfield Senior Living of Chesapeake.
Jerry was born in Atlanta, Georgia on July 11, 1942. Jerry was a veteran of the Navy for two years, and employed at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard for over 30 years. Jerry was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ellen Manley; step-father, Bernard A. Manley, Jr.; and sister, Faye Smith. She is survived by her children, Jimmie E. Kent, Ronny L. Kent, Melody C. Kennedy, Sherry J. Patterson; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 PM on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 10, 2019