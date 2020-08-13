1/
Geraldine M. Stuart
1935 - 2020
PORTSMOUTH - Geraldine Mamie Stuart, 85, of Dekalb Ave passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was born May 31, 1935 in Victor, West Virginia; and was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Madge Neal and her husband William S. Stuart.

She is survived by three daughters, Paula Bracy, Teresa Burnell and Terri Hyde; a son, William S. Stuart, Jr.; two grandchildren, Cari Whitehurst and Charles Burnell; and two great grandchildren, Sean and Ethan Whitehurst.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Friday, August 14, 2020 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
