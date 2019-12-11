The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Geraldine Margaret Stanton


1932 - 2019
Geraldine Margaret Stanton Obituary
Geraldine Margaret Stanton, 87, passed away on Dec. 9, 2019. She was born on July 21, 1932 in Utica, NY to the late Leonard and Cora Girard. Geraldine loved God and her family. She enjoyed selling antiques and being actively involved at Discovery Church. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, she will be missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl L. Stanton.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Earl G. Stanton (Marcia) and Leonard D. Stanton (Alicia); grandsons, Chris Evanoff (Brittany), Joshua Stanton (Jenny), Nathan Stanton, and Jeremy Stanton (Heather); great-grandchildren, Ciara, Ave, Eleanor, Chase, Kallee, Liam, Eli, Abby, Nole, and Braxton; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Geraldine's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Sat. Dec. 14, 2019 at Discovery Church, 4881 Euclid Rd. Virginia Beach, VA. You may offer condolences to the family at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 11, 2019
