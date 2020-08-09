89, was born on June 12, 1931 and became an eternal angel on July 25, 2020 at home with her family by her side. Born and raised in Harlem, NY, Gerri (as she was affectionately known) met and married Francis Leroy Dobbins and together they had a son, Michael Jerome Dobbins. Geraldine worked at the famed Topsy's restaurant until 1964, and later joined Pinkerton Security at the 1964 World's Fair. It was during this time when Gerri met and married William (aka Stennett) and had a daughter, Danielle Marie Stennett-Neris. Geraldine returned to work as a Medical Transcriptionist for Long Island Jewish Hospital until her retirement in 1988. After retirement, Gerri and Stennett relocated to Va. Beach in 1989. It was in her new beloved home town, where she along with two of her best friends founded the Va. Beach chapter of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW). She was predeceased by her husband, William Hubert Stennett; parents, William & Laura Birdsall; siblings, Jacqui L. Birdsall and Leonard W. Birdsall. Geraldine is survived by her children Michael (Vonnie) and Danielle (Domingo Jr.); stepdaughter, Barbara Stennett; 4 grandchildren, Charnetta Green, Antoine Stennett, Christopher Dobbins, Dakota Stennett-Neris and a host of great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and friends. Until we can play Bonanza Rummy again, Geraldine, you'll be missed. XOXO. A memorial service will be held on Wed., August 12th at 2pm at Beach Funeral Services. www.beachfuneralservices.com
