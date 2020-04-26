Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Fitzgerald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Merritt Fitzgerald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Merritt Fitzgerald Obituary
Geraldine Detterman Fitzgerald, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home on April 25, 2020. She retired from Bank of America as an assistant manager. She was predeceased by her husband, Gordon Fitzgerald, and her son, Troy Merritt.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Cindy Merritt Shorey; son, Gerald Merritt and his wife, Denise Merritt; grandchildren, Nichole Calhoun (Jason), Michelle DaSilva, Benjamin Merritt, and Christina Merritt; and great-grandchildren, Jude and Cameron Calhoun.

You may offer condolences to the family at www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -