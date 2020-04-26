|
|
Geraldine Detterman Fitzgerald, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home on April 25, 2020. She retired from Bank of America as an assistant manager. She was predeceased by her husband, Gordon Fitzgerald, and her son, Troy Merritt.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Cindy Merritt Shorey; son, Gerald Merritt and his wife, Denise Merritt; grandchildren, Nichole Calhoun (Jason), Michelle DaSilva, Benjamin Merritt, and Christina Merritt; and great-grandchildren, Jude and Cameron Calhoun.
You may offer condolences to the family at www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020