Geraldine P. Hinton, 94, transitioned to heaven at her home on April 27, 2020, after a long illness. She was born in Norfolk, VA to Mary and William Patterson on October 13, 1925.



She was preceded in death by her son, Cecil M. Hinton, Jr.; two sisters, Rosa Spady and Mary Lamb; four brothers, William Patterson, Hilton Patterson, Melvin Patterson, and John Patterson; and ex-husband, Cecil M. Hinton, Sr.



Geraldine was educated in the Norfolk Public School System and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School, class of 1943. She worked at the Norfolk Naval Base and retired from Oceana Naval Air Station in 1990. She was a lifelong member of New Calvary Baptist Church in Norfolk, VA. Geraldine enjoyed traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved shopping, playing pokeno and bingo, and enjoyed spending time with the Golden Girls Sr. Group at the Salvation Army.



She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters: Deloris Smith and Brenda Pulley of Virginia Beach, VA, and Dr. Joyce Davis of Oxon Hill, MD, and three sons: William Hinton of Royal Palm Beach, FL, Jerry Hinton of Jacksonville, FL and Ronald Hinton of Virginia Beach, VA. She is survived by 15 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild, all of whom affectionately called her "Nana."



The family will be forever grateful for her loving and dedicated caregivers: Raquel Richardson, Trisha Hipp, and especially Tina Harriss. Tina was there for mom during her entire illness, and we cannot thank her enough for the exceptional love and care that she gave to our mom. We love you, mom, and will miss you very much.



A viewing will be held on Monday, May 4, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Keith Matthews Funeral Home in Norfolk, VA. A private funeral will be held on Tuesday, May 5, at the funeral home. Interment will follow immediately at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, VA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store