Geraldine P. Hinton
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine P. Hinton, 94, transitioned to heaven at her home on April 27, 2020, after a long illness. She was born in Norfolk, VA to Mary and William Patterson on October 13, 1925.

She was preceded in death by her son, Cecil M. Hinton, Jr.; two sisters, Rosa Spady and Mary Lamb; four brothers, William Patterson, Hilton Patterson, Melvin Patterson, and John Patterson; and ex-husband, Cecil M. Hinton, Sr.

Geraldine was educated in the Norfolk Public School System and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School, class of 1943. She worked at the Norfolk Naval Base and retired from Oceana Naval Air Station in 1990. She was a lifelong member of New Calvary Baptist Church in Norfolk, VA. Geraldine enjoyed traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved shopping, playing pokeno and bingo, and enjoyed spending time with the Golden Girls Sr. Group at the Salvation Army.

She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters: Deloris Smith and Brenda Pulley of Virginia Beach, VA, and Dr. Joyce Davis of Oxon Hill, MD, and three sons: William Hinton of Royal Palm Beach, FL, Jerry Hinton of Jacksonville, FL and Ronald Hinton of Virginia Beach, VA. She is survived by 15 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild, all of whom affectionately called her "Nana."

The family will be forever grateful for her loving and dedicated caregivers: Raquel Richardson, Trisha Hipp, and especially Tina Harriss. Tina was there for mom during her entire illness, and we cannot thank her enough for the exceptional love and care that she gave to our mom. We love you, mom, and will miss you very much.

A viewing will be held on Monday, May 4, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Keith Matthews Funeral Home in Norfolk, VA. A private funeral will be held on Tuesday, May 5, at the funeral home. Interment will follow immediately at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, VA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Viewing
3:00 - 6:00 PM
Keith Matthews Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
5
Funeral
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
5
Interment
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keith Matthews Funeral Home
5665 E. Virginia Beach Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757)-459-9944
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved