|
|
Geraldine Pamela Johnson "Pam", of Virginia Beach, VA, entered Eternal Life on August 28, 2019 at the age of 70.
Pam was born on July 5, 1949 to the late Leroy Johnson and Mable (formerly Morris) Cooley. She grew up in Riverhead, Long Island where she attended the local schools. She worked for many dedicated years as a mail carrier for the US Postal Service.
In the last several years, Pam continued to further her education at Tidewater Community College pursing a degree in Administrative Technology, attaining a well-deserved spot on the President's Honor Roll. She was an avid gardener and also expressed her culinary interest by cooking for her friends and family.
In addition to her mother, Mable Cooley, Pam is survived by her daughter, Charmaine Marie Johnson-Garcia (Adalberto Garcia Jr.); son, Charles Maurice Johnson; daughter, Jasmine Nicole Johnson (Alton Phipps); grandson, Jason Antonio Brown; granddaughter, Allison Monet Phipps; brother, Reginald Cooley and his wife and sons; brother, Cedron Johnson and his daughters; as well as other friends and relatives.
A visitation will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach on Sunday September 15, 2019 at 2pm followed by a funeral service at 3pm. Online condolences may be expressed at www.altmeyerfh .com.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the National Lupus Foundation of America. To make a contribution please visit www.tmcfunding.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 13, 2019