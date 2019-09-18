|
Geraldine Rumfelt Clark, a dearly loved mother of eight, grandmother of twenty-three, great-grandmother of 15 (and counting) and the beloved wife of the late Earl Armond Clark, passed away Sept. 15, 2019. She was 91 years old.
She graduated from Holy Trinity High School and the Norfolk Division of William and Mary. She was a life-long member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk.
Gerry treasured her family and the laughter of all young children, who, without exception, always brought a smile to her face even during her final days. She delighted in large family gatherings and connecting with old friends. She was enthusiastic about education and endlessly supportive of her family's having attended over 40 colleges and universities.
She was born in Norfolk, Virginia, the second of five children. She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer Austin Rumfelt and Margaret Ethel Prince; her brother, John Thomas Rumfelt; her sister Ethel Prince Rumfelt Lilley; her son, William Howard Clark; and her grandson, Christopher Ryan McLaughlin.
She is survived by her sisters Frances Stuart Tierney of Virginia Beach and Mary Jane Fellowes (Bob) of Williamsburg; her children Linda Jane Clark Vergakis (Ron) of Virginia Beach, Stephen Earl Clark (Janice), David Austin Clark (Missy), James Armond Clark and Elizabeth Blair Clark Smith Swoope (Billy) of Norfolk, Barbara Prince Clark McLaughlin (Mike) of Fairfax, Nancy Reynolds Clark Milner (Fritz) of Atlanta, GA,; grandchildren Brent Vergakis (Misty) of Bluffton, SC, Taylor Vergakis (Mindy) and Hunter Vergakis Pawlush (George) of Charlotte, NC, Brock Vergakis of Norfolk, Nancy Clark Cours (Steven) of Stirling, Lauren Clark Barnhart (Matt) of Lake Nona, FL, Patrick Clark (Amanda) of Norfolk, Philip Clark of Raleigh, NC, Sarah McLaughlin Bradley (Kevin), Mary McLaughlin Lee (Adam) and Regan McLaughlin of Fairfax; Blair Brading Lanigan (John), Clark Brading and Alison Brading Finnerty (Pat) of Atlanta, GA, Bill Brading of Austin, TX, Allison Smith Mollema (Kevin) of Rota, Spain, Kathryn Smith Johnson (John) of New York, NY, Patrick Smith of Norfolk, Austin Smith of Arlington; William Swoope and Jeffrey Swoope of Richmond, and Steven Swoope of Savanah, GA; and great-grandchildren Katelyn, Sara Beth, Eva, Emmitt, Elsie, Maggie, Brady, Hannah, William, Isabelle, Clara, Elsa, Dylan, Alex and Jack.
The family wishes to extend its sincere thanks to Linda Wiggins and Katrell Lewis for the kindhearted care and assistance they provided to Mrs. Clark.
A funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 19, 2019.
