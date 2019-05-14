The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sunrise was August 16, 1932, in Norfolk, VA. Sunset was on May 12, 2019, in Chesapeake, VA. Age 86. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Kenneth Lee Parker; by her siblings, Leon, J.B., Lloyd, Robert, Josephine, Carrie, and her twin sister, Pauline; and her parents, Daniel Taylor and Carrie Harper Taylor. She is survived by her three children, Sheryldine Pasquarelli (Vincent), and Kenneth Parker, Jr., (Mary) of Chesapeake, and Wesley Parker (Kathy) of Charlottesville; grandchildren, Walter Gray Womble, IV, (Melanie) of Chesapeake, Kenneth Parker, III, of China, Thomas Parker of Chesapeake and Patty Parker of Richmond; extended family, Marianne Waldman (Lou) of Canada and Cori Triano (Dave) of Richmond; great-grandchildren, Walter Gray Womble, V, (Josh) and Ella Womble, Joseph and Thomas Parker; extended family great-grandchildren, Philip (Hailey) and Sean (Atreya) Glover and Amanda (John) Bangay of Canada, Leo and Mia Triano of Richmond; extended family great-great grandchildren, Emerson and Vincent Glover and Lucinda Bangay of Canada. She is also survived by her brother, Charles Taylor of Virginia Beach along with many nephews, nieces and a host of longtime friends. The family especially expresses its appreciation for the care and comfort provided by Dr. Alexander and his staff of Virginia Oncology Associates and the staff of Intrepid Hospice. The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel at 3445 Princess Anne Rd., Virginia Beach on Thursday, May 16, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Colonial Grove Memorial Park followed by a reception at the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 14, 2019
