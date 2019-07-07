It is with great sadness that the family of Gerard (Jerry) Lambert announces his passing on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the age of 86. Jerry will be lovingly remembered by his children Laura, Tina (Jimmy), Scott (Samantha), and Paul (Tammy). He will also be fondly remembered by his eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Sadly, there are two more great-grandchildren due in the near future that will never get the chance to meet their great-grandfather. Jerry was predeceased by his parents Michael and Theresa Lambert, and also by his brothers Vincent Lambert and Jimmy Lambert.



A native of Woodhaven, NY, Jerry attended St. Thomas the Apostle High School. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the US Army and served in the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge from the Armed Services, he joined the New York City fire department. He proudly spent 27 years as a career firefighter stationed at Ladder 102 in the Bedford- Stuyvesant area of Brooklyn, NY. He retired to Virginia Beach, Va, where he began a second career as a security guard for Virginia Beach General Hospital. After over 20 years of employment there, he finally retired at the age of 80.



A funeral service in memory of Jerry will be held on Friday, July 12th ,2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 1968 Sandbridge Rd. Virginia Beach, Va. 23456. Because Jerry was a lifetime animal lover and strong supporter of animal rescue, those who so desire may make memorial donation in memory of Jerry to your local SPCA. Published in The Virginian Pilot from July 7 to July 8, 2019