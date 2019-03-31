The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Gerard Dionne
More Obituaries for Gerard Dionne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerard T. Dionne

Gerard T. Dionne Obituary
Gerard T. Dionne, 85, passed away on March 27, 2019. He was born on March 5, 1935 to the late Jane L. and Louis O. Dionne in Central Falls, Rhode Island. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Ann E. Dionne. Mr. Dionne served in the U.S. Army and was a Supervisor for Raytheon. He is survived by his children Mark Joseph Dionne, George G. Dionne, Ann Marie Webb (Ed), Loretta Mae True and William L. Dionne (Ann Marie) ; 14 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and 1 great great-grandchild on the way.A visitation will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Smith and Williams Funeral Home, 4889 Princess Anne Rd., Virginia Beach VA. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1803 Columbia Ave., Norfolk VA 23509. You may offer your condolences and share stories at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019
