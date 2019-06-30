The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
Gerardo C. Ritarita Obituary
Gerardo Cortez Ritarita, affectionately known as Gerry, age 74, died on Tuesday June 25, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. Born in the Philippines, he proudly served for 23 years in the United States Navy, retiring as a Senior Chief. He is renowned for his lush gardens, generosity of spirit and dedication to friends and family. Gerry was preceded in death by his wife Alicia Dullas Ritarita, his sister Viola Ritarita Pajatin and his parents Matias Bacani Ritarita and AsunciÃ³n Cortez Ritarita.

He is survived by his sons, Rex (Mike) and Rommel (Darlene) Ritarita and 3 grandchildren, Elijah-Rocket, Ella-Alicia and Easton-Knox Ritarita, his beloved partner Letty Devera, and her children Marie (Tommy) White, Amerigo (Magelie) Devera, Chris Devera and Hannash (John) Avera, her 8 grandchildren Alexandra, Joshua, Matthew and Elizabeth Avera, Riley and Hailey White, Aiden Devera, Danielle Phan and great granddaughter Kimmie in addition to his five surviving siblings and a large extended family in Canada and the Philippines.

Visitation and funeral services will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel, located at 3445 Princess Anne Rd. Virginia Beach, VA 23456. The family will host visitation Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 5-7pm. Funeral services will be held Monday July 1, 2019 at 11am followed by interment at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. The family will host a reception and receive guests following the conclusion of services. Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019
