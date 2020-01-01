|
4/7/1959 - 12/22/2019
Gerhard A. Seber, husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on December 22nd after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife Linda Seber, son Jim Clark, and loving family. Gerhard was in the German Navy and was stationed in Norfolk at NATO. In 1981 the US became his home and he started his longtime career in the automotive industry.
A memorial service is being held January 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Back Bay Christian Assembly, 1212 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23457.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Jan. 1 to Jan. 5, 2020