Germain Anthony Golembowski
1941 - 2020
Germain "Jerry" Anthony Golembowski, age 79, Deerfield Lane, Aydlett, NC died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice, Greenville, NC. Born in New, Haven, CT on April 19, 1941 to the late Anthony Raymond Golembowski and Bona Glowacki Golembowski, he was the husband of Bernadette Brodeur Fournier Golembowski for forty-two years. A Veteran of the Armed Forces, after serving three years in the U. S Air Force in Germany, he returned to the states working in banking for a while before joining the U. S. Coast Guard and retiring from service after 20 years. Jerry was a Catholic and a member of the American Legion in Coinjock, NC. An avid fisherman and model train enthusiast, he loved his family, especially taking great enjoyment in spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Bryan S. Golembowski and Gregory H. Golembowski of Pawtuckett, RI; three step sons, Mark G. Fournier of Clayton, NC, Todd J. Fournier and Scott R. Fournier of CT; by a step daughter, Kelly Jean Seymour (Michael) of Camden, NC; seventeen grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Laurel Memorial Gardens, officiated by Minister Kevin Reiver. Military honors will be provided by the V. F. W. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Golembowski family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Laurel Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
405 E CHURCH
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
(252) 335-4395
