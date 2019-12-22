|
Gerry Sharpe, known as "the Legend" to many, passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 17, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Gerry was born March 17, 1946 to Ivy Sallis and Randolph Sharpe in Gloucester, England. He was a former English professional footballer who played as a winger. Gerry or "Sharpie" played for Bristol City, as a winger/inside-forward renowned for his skill and exceptional pace. A series of impressive performances for Bristol City attracted interest in Sharpe from some of the leading clubs in England. With his potential seemingly about to be realized, it all came to an end on January 16, 1971, when he suffered a career-ending broken leg during a match with Middlesborough at Ashton Gate.
With his playing career over, Gerry took on a role coaching Bristol City's youth team, and in, 1982, he enjoyed a brief spell as the club's caretaker manager. A move to the USA followed, where he had leadership and coaching roles with the East Coast teams of Richmond Strikers, VA Olympic Development Program, Beach FC, Chesapeake United, Norfolk United, and VA Rush. He truly enjoyed taking his soccer teams across the country and overseas throughout the years via ODP. Gerry was loved by all who met him, especially for his quick-witted sense of humor, his endless jokes, and his limitless passion for soccer and enthusiasm for coaching. He jokingly told locals in Virginia Beach that his "accent" was from Pungo, VA. His favorite past times were cheering on and following Manchester United, Gloucester Rugby, and Bristol City, enjoying Sandbridge Beach with his family, coaching the "ankle biters" on the soccer field, and drinking a pint with his brother-in-law, Dan Whitty, by the pool and anyone else who would join them.
He was preceded in death by his beloved stepfather William A. Sallis, sister-in-law Christine Sharpe, and ex-wife Jeannette Morgan. He will be eternally missed by his much-loved wife of 29 years Patti Hubbard Sharpe, his cherished mother Ivy Sallis, his brothers Terry Sharpe (Val) and John Sallis (Deb), his daughter Julie Williams (Dex), his son Robert Sharpe, his treasured grandchildren Bray, Nate, and Lexi Williams, his wife's sister Paula Whitty (Dan), and his adored nieces and nephews Eleanor and Natalie Sallis, Ian Sharpe (Di), Susannah Neame (Thomas) and Ciara Whitty.
As Gerry always said, "see you on the far post".
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memoriam-of-gerry-sharpe
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25, 2019