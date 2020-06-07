Gertrude M. Collins, 83, of Defoe Ave., Norfolk, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 in Chesapeake VA. Peaches, as she was known to all, was a devoted Navy wife, beloved mother, grandmother and friend to many. Her kind, joyful personality, warm hugs and loving smile will be deeply missed.
Born in Queens, New York, she was pre-deceased by her parents, Frank and Gertrude Sheldon, and brother, Harold. She was also pre-deceased by her husband of 43 years, Fred Collins, stepson Fred Collins and his wife Marilyn, cousins, William and James Niemis and her best friend for over 40 years, Genevieve Pagano.
She is survived by her daughter, Maryanne Bronson and her husband Marty of Chesapeake; four grandchildren: Todd Bronson, Cher Bronson, Marsha Caylor, and Jeremy Collins; six great grandchildren and her cousins, Virginia and Pat Niemis. She is also survived by "extended family members," Terry Jones-Wagoner and Greg Wagoner, Bill and Jan Pagano, Ron Pagano, Joe Pagano, Bill Dintaman and Marc and Stan Evanstine, as well as their children and grandchildren.
An accomplished ballroom dancer in her youth, Peaches enjoyed Senior Bus Tours, visiting family in New York, going to movies and local plays. She was a devoted member of Christ the King Catholic Church for many years and a dedicated supporter of the ICHI Bowling League for Special Needs Adults. She will always be remembered for her kindness and generosity.
The family will receive friends and family from 6pm to 9pm on June 11 2020 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 524 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake, VA 23322. A memorial prayer service with Father Brian Rafferty will be held in the Chapel of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home on June 12, 2020 at 11AM. Interment will follow at Rosewood Memorial Park on Witchduck Rd., in Virginia Beach at 1PM.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Southeastern Virginia Chapter #182 by calling 1-800-272-3900. Please offer up condolences at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 7, 2020.