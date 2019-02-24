Gertrude R. Hill, age 101, formerly of Norfolk, VA, entered eternal life on February 17, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Andrew Norman Hill. Together they had 3 children, Janet McAvoy, Norman Hill and the late Fay Parker, 5 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Trudy was a loving woman, known for her thriftiness, keeping a spotless home and always being dressed for company. Her legacy lives on, not only in the family she raised, but in her legacy of kindness, beauty and timeless grace. She will be missed. The family would like to offer a special thank you to the caregivers at the Alpha House in Ashland, VA. A celebration of her life will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 7809 Woodman Rd., Richmond, VA 23228, on February 27, 2019 at 1pm. A second memorial service will be held at First Lutheran Church, 1301 Colley Ave., Norfolk, VA 23517 on June 29, 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Lutheran Church in Norfolk, VA. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary