Gilbert H. Whitney â€œWhitâ€ passed away April 7, 2019 surrounded by family. Left to cherish his memory are; his wife, Mary, their daughter and granddaughter. Whit was a proud Navy veteran and served his country for 24 years before retiring. Whit found a second career working as a postal worker for the Virginia Beach Post Office and had many happy days there. In his spare time Whit enjoyed volunteering at church, assisting the Fleet Reserve Association, and spending time with his family. Funeral mass will be held at St. Gregoryâ€™s Catholic Church, Thursday May 9th at 11:00 a.m. A Celebration of his life will be held at Fleet Reserve Association at 357 Edwin Drive Va Beach May 10 at 3:00 p.m.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 5, 2019