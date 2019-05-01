The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 499-8999
Gilbert Lee Smith Sr.

88, of Beaufort, NC, entered into eternal rest on April 26, 2019. He was born to Gilbert and Mary Smith. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Myrtle Broughon Smith; two sons, William Allan, and Wesley Herbert; sisters, Mary Waterman, Pauline Giles, Barbara Hurst and Helen Hillian. He leaves to cherish his memory, one daughter, Diane Sibert (Joe); four sons, Gilbert Smith Jr., Steve Arnold, David Smith (Marsha), and Wesley Smith; 18 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; sister, Ceil Cason (Ronnie); and a special friend, Dianna Wainwright. Family is having a Celebration of Life, Tuesday, May 7th, 4pm, at 2588 Virginia Beach Blvd (Smith Village) Virginia Beach, VA 23452. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 1, 2019
