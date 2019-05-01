|
|
88, of Beaufort, NC, entered into eternal rest on April 26, 2019. He was born to Gilbert and Mary Smith. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Myrtle Broughon Smith; two sons, William Allan, and Wesley Herbert; sisters, Mary Waterman, Pauline Giles, Barbara Hurst and Helen Hillian. He leaves to cherish his memory, one daughter, Diane Sibert (Joe); four sons, Gilbert Smith Jr., Steve Arnold, David Smith (Marsha), and Wesley Smith; 18 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; sister, Ceil Cason (Ronnie); and a special friend, Dianna Wainwright. Family is having a Celebration of Life, Tuesday, May 7th, 4pm, at 2588 Virginia Beach Blvd (Smith Village) Virginia Beach, VA 23452. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 1, 2019