Gilbert Terrence Christian, "Terry," 67, passed away November 28, 2019 in Newport News. He was born in Portsmouth, to the late Gilbert and Gloria Facenda Christian.
In addition to his parents, Terry was predeceased by his sister, Gloria "Marcie" Herrin, and his nephew Brett Bankos. He is survived by his brother, Kerry Christian and wife Kathryn; his nephew Ashton Christian; his nieces Alexandra Garvey (Kyle), Alyssa DaRoja (Matt), and Keilah Herrin; his uncle Aubrey Facenda (Lee); cousins Vanessa Facenda and Chris Facenda; and several grandnieces and grandnephews.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 522 High St., Portsmouth. Burial will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Francis Nursing Center Foundation, 4 Ridgewood Pkwy., Newport News, VA 23602, or to the St. Paul Catholic Church Restoration Fund, c/o 3501 Cedar Ln., Portsmouth, VA 23703. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 1, 2019