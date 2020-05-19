Gina Louise Ferrari Parker, 53 of 497 Knott's Island Road, Knott's Island, NC died Friday, May 15, 2020 at her residence. She was born May 31, 1966 in Norfolk, VA to Leo Anthony Ferrari and Deanna Raye Shipley Ferrari of Virginia Beach, VA and was the wife of Linwood Craig Parker of the home. She was a graduate of the Kempsville High School Class of 1984 and was a project clerk for Branch Civil.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by a daughter, Cari Parker of Suffolk, VA; a son, Cory Parker of Knott's Island, NC; two sisters, Jody Kuehn and Toni Ferrari both of Virginia Beach, VA; and three grandchildren, Kora Parker, Clayton Rowe, and Colton Bonney.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Flowers are welcome; however, memorial donations may be made to the family. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Parker family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 19, 2020.