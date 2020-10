ELEGY FOR GINGER



You tiptoed shyly... into my life...



And grinning impishly.. stole my heart.



I held your hand... a little while...



But all too soon... you had to part.



Although the joys... are now no more...



Your memories... will never cease.



There's peace I know... beyond THAT door...



Because there are... "no tears in Heaven!"



You will NEVER... be forgotten...



Rest in Peace...



Always



Dad



