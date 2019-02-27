Ginger Sue Warren Gardner, 72, passed away February 24, 2019. She was born in Hertford County, NC the daughter of the late Charles Harrell Warren and Celene Connelly Chambers Warren. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Evans Gardner, Sr., her brother, Charles Warren; her niece, Robin Scott; her nephews, Jason Efird, and Jeff Jones; and her great nephew, Matthew Curle. Ginger worked in quality control for General Electric. She later went on to work in the office for Mike Duman and then moved on to watch her granddaughter, Peyton, full time for several years. She was a charter member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and a member of the Suffolk Moose Lodge where she served in several positions. Ginger is survived by her daughter, Wendy Forbes; step children, Robert E. Gardner, Jr., Yvonne G. Weiss, Tommy Gardner, and Tonya G. Barrett; granddaughter, Peyton E. James; step grandchildren, Jimmy Carr, Daniel Weiss, Katie Ferebee, Gabrielle Sullivan, Evan Gardner, Alyssa Gardner, Tre Barrett, and Jacob Barrett; 7 step great grandchildren; sisters, Nancy A. Jones, Diane W. Whitmore, and Connie Efird; brother, Dean Warren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holly Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Michael D. Halley officiating. Friends may join the family Thursday night for a visitation from 7-8 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial donations may be made to the Suffolk Humane Society. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary