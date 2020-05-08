Ginny Brown Asimos
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ginny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ginny Rosemary Brown Asimos, 74, went to be with her Lord on May 1, 2020. Ginny was born and reared in Nansemond County/Suffolk, Virginia, the daughter of the late Grady and Margaret G. Brown. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her loving husband, Pete James Asimos, of 52 years, and her sister, Jill B. Lang.

Left to cherish her memory include six wonderful children: Barry James and Heather Macfarlane Asimos, Ginger Brown and Ellis Eric Prince, and Timothy Grady and Heather Rose Asimos; seven "grand" grandchildren: Abby Reese, Ashten Rose, and Tristen Macfarlane Asimos; Lauren Alisabeth and Caleb Jathan Prince; and Mason James and Grady Joshua Asimos; two siblings: Grady M. (Lorene) Brown and Ted M. Brown; sisters-in-law, Mary C. (Ed) Coggsdale and Jeannie Nance; brother-in-law, William E. (Lois) Asimos; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law: George L. Lang and Gary D. Nance.

Ginny was a retired educator. She answered God's call to Christian education for over 20 years serving in Suffolk Christian School, Portsmouth Christian School, and First Baptist Christian School, Suffolk. She spent many happy years in that call on her life. She also enjoyed assisting her husband, Jimmy, with numerous musical dramas as they served together in music ministry at Southside Baptist Church.

The family will hold a celebration of her life at a later date due to the pandemic. The family requests that any memorial donations be made to Gallery Church Baltimore, P.O. Box 38538, Baltimore, MD 21231 or go to gallerychurchbaltimore.com/give. Online condolences may be shared with the family at RWBakerFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved