Ginny Rosemary Brown Asimos, 74, went to be with her Lord on May 1, 2020. Ginny was born and reared in Nansemond County/Suffolk, Virginia, the daughter of the late Grady and Margaret G. Brown. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her loving husband, Pete James Asimos, of 52 years, and her sister, Jill B. Lang.
Left to cherish her memory include six wonderful children: Barry James and Heather Macfarlane Asimos, Ginger Brown and Ellis Eric Prince, and Timothy Grady and Heather Rose Asimos; seven "grand" grandchildren: Abby Reese, Ashten Rose, and Tristen Macfarlane Asimos; Lauren Alisabeth and Caleb Jathan Prince; and Mason James and Grady Joshua Asimos; two siblings: Grady M. (Lorene) Brown and Ted M. Brown; sisters-in-law, Mary C. (Ed) Coggsdale and Jeannie Nance; brother-in-law, William E. (Lois) Asimos; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law: George L. Lang and Gary D. Nance.
Ginny was a retired educator. She answered God's call to Christian education for over 20 years serving in Suffolk Christian School, Portsmouth Christian School, and First Baptist Christian School, Suffolk. She spent many happy years in that call on her life. She also enjoyed assisting her husband, Jimmy, with numerous musical dramas as they served together in music ministry at Southside Baptist Church.
The family will hold a celebration of her life at a later date due to the pandemic. The family requests that any memorial donations be made to Gallery Church Baltimore, P.O. Box 38538, Baltimore, MD 21231 or go to gallerychurchbaltimore.com/give. Online condolences may be shared with the family at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 8, 2020.