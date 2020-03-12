|
Girard Clement "Jerry" Larkin, Jr., of Virginia Beach, VA, died March 9, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father Girard C. Larkin, Sr., his mother Elsie Seldon Farmer Larkin, and his sister Patricia Jean Larkin Wheeler. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Dobyns Larkin, sons Girard C. "Chip" Larkin, III, and Matthew Witten Larkin (Colleen), and daughter Sarah Elizabeth Larkin, his nephews Ryan Chadwick Wheeler and Charles C. Kennedy, nieces Natalie Ann Wheeler Thwaites and Kathleen W. Kennedy, five grandnephews, and other relatives.
Jerry was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, and raised in Pearisburg, Virginia; but he lived most of his adult life in Virginia Beach, where he loved his friends, the beach, sailing Hobie Cats, and playing golf. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia and his law degree from the University of Tennessee. Jerry clerked for Justice Alexander M. Harman, Jr., of the Supreme Court of Appeals of Virginia and for U.S. District Judge Richard B. Kellam. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army Reserve in 1975. He served on the board and as President of the Cavalier Golf & Yacht Club. He began practicing law in Norfolk in 1973 and represented the Norfolk Education Association for 20 years. Jerry retired from his law firm Price Perkins Larkin.
Jerry was most proud of his three children. He loved the University of Virginia and enthusiastically supported the Athletic Association, attending most home football games and some basketball and soccer games through the years, hosting some memorable tailgate parties. He enjoyed helping others, shopping, cooking, and entertaining.
Donations may be made to a or to the Alzheimer's Organization https://alz.org. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 21, in Virginia Beach. Please contact the family for details. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 12, 2020