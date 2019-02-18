|
Girard (Jerry) Gilpin age 87 of Sevierville, TN passed away peacefully in his home on 14 February 2019. He was preceded in death by his wives: Joyce Marie Gilpin of Virginia Beach, VA and Alice Joyce Hall Gilpin of Sevierville, TN, and daughter Elizabeth Diane Rickman of Apex, NC. He is survived by sons Jerry Lee Gilpin and wife Dee Dee of Suffolk, VA, Raymond Gilpin of Virginia Beach, VA and Gregory Gilpin of Champaign, IL, Brother John Gilpin of Champaign, IL, and Granddaughters Denise Rickman and Emily Snead-Gilpin.Funeral Services will be at Atchley's Seymour Chapel, 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN at 1pm on the 18th of February, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 18, 2019