Gisela, 89, went to be with the Lord on November 12, 2020. She was born on June 21, 1931 in Berlin, Germany, to the late Otto and Anne-Marie Ouart. After moving to many army bases with her husband, Curtis Moore and children; they settled in Virginia Beach, making it their forever home. Gisela loved her morning coffee, cooking, spending time with family, and planting beautiful flowers by her pool. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend and will be missed deeply by all who knew her. Gisela was preceded by her husband of 52 years, Curtis Moore, and brother Gerhard Ouart. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Deborah Martin and husband Gary; Curtis M. Moore and wife Allyson; Sherry Flannery and husband Robert; and her seven grandchildren, Deane Moore and wife Whitney, Steven Moore and wife Cassie, Tara Moore, Heather Evans and husband David, Brooke Olander and husband Brian, Megan Flannery and Ryan Flannery; nieces Gina Jones, Chris Witt, and Julie Via; nephew, Thomas Ouart; eight great-grandchildren; and her faithful and loving pug Daisy. Visitation will be held Friday, November 20th from 6-8 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel, Virginia Beach. A memorial service officiated by Reverend John G. Rights will be held Saturday, November 21st at 10:30 a.m. in Princess Anne Memorial Park. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Alzheimer's Association
.