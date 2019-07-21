|
|
Giuseppe Tulli, 80, Master of all trades, passed away on July 8, 2019.
He was born in Osimo, Italy to the late Alfiero and Jolanda Tulli and was also predeceased by his son, David Giuseppe Tulli; sister Nina and brother Sante.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Waltraud "Trudy" Tulli; daughter-in-law, Angel Tulli; 3 grandchildren, David, Alexis and John; 3 sisters, Angela Vigiani, Franka Tulli and Sandra Benaviri and her husband Roberto; and 2 brothers, Amadeo "Bibi" Tulli and his wife Elsa and Giulio Tulli and his wife Letezia.
An interment service will be held at St. Stephen, Martyr Catholic Church on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm followed by a visitation with the family in the church. Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater assisted the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 21, 2019