The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
3345 Croft St
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-0885
Interment
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Stephen, Martyr Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Giuseppe Tulli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Giuseppe Tulli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Giuseppe Tulli Obituary
Giuseppe Tulli, 80, Master of all trades, passed away on July 8, 2019.

He was born in Osimo, Italy to the late Alfiero and Jolanda Tulli and was also predeceased by his son, David Giuseppe Tulli; sister Nina and brother Sante.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Waltraud "Trudy" Tulli; daughter-in-law, Angel Tulli; 3 grandchildren, David, Alexis and John; 3 sisters, Angela Vigiani, Franka Tulli and Sandra Benaviri and her husband Roberto; and 2 brothers, Amadeo "Bibi" Tulli and his wife Elsa and Giulio Tulli and his wife Letezia.

An interment service will be held at St. Stephen, Martyr Catholic Church on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm followed by a visitation with the family in the church. Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater assisted the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
Download Now