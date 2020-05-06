PORTSMOUTH- Gizella "Giza" Pongracz, 87, died peacefully on May 2, 2020. A native of Hungary, she was the widow of Julius Pongracz , her beloved husband of more than 50 years. They moved to Suffolk from New York State with the General Electric Company and maintained life-long friendships with many GE couples and families. Julius and Giza were great lovers of art and music. Giza volunteered for many years at the Chrysler Museum in Norfolk and they were ongoing supporters of the Virginia Symphony and the Chrysler Museum. Giza also spent many years working with underprivileged children and backing the good work of the Ronald McDonald House.
Giza is survived by several nieces and nephews in Hungary. Julius' nephew, Akos Pongracz, has been very close with both Julius and Giza. They did not have any family locally, however were lucky to have had close friends including Sara Smith, Mary Smith, Judy Deprano, and the Janson and Wetherby families.
A private graveside service will be facilitated by Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth. www.SturtevantFH.com In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Chrysler Museum, The Virginia Symphony Orchestra or the Ronald McDonald House.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 6, 2020.