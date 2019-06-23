|
June 17, 2019, Mrs. Gladys Mae (Smith) Green 89 years of age, native of Norfolk, Va, soul went home to god's house. She was the wife Freddie Robert Green who pass away in 1992 . She was Survived by three children Robert, Linda, and Joseph and a host of nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will take place at 12pm, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Hale Funeral Home Chapel, 2100 Ballentine Blvd, Norfolk, Va 23504. The burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 23, 2019