Gladys Mae Pearson
1928 - 2020
Gladys Mae Pearson "Blondie"

On August 15, 2020, Gladys Pearson (91) passed away peacefully in her home of 74 years surrounded by all the love of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Marshall A. Pearson. Marshall nicknamed her Blondie when he met her in the ice cream parlor where she worked when she was 14 years old.

After they married in 1946, they were blessed with and she is survived by 3 children, Robert M. Pearson (Betty), Linda P. Mattax (Charlie) and Steven M. Pearson (Sherri). She is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Rachel Bodick, Kathryn Pearson, Robert Pearson, Ashley Parker, Lauren Pearson and Andrew Pearson - as well as 6 great grandchildren.

Blondie was first and foremost a wife and mother. Raising her family during the era where most women did not work, maintaining her family and home were the most important things in her life. She was the most loving and caring mother her children could be blessed with.

After her children were well on their way, she worked at Westhaven Elementary School as a librarian aid and kitchen cook. She never met a stranger and had many lifelong friends that she cherished dearly. She also loved animals, especially dogs. She was a 76 year member of St. Paul Catholic Church and was active in the Knights of Columbus Women's Auxiliary.

A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated Friday, August 21 at 12 Noon at St Paul Catholic Church, 522 High Street, Portsmouth. The Mass will be celebrated by Father Tony Morris, who she adored and who brought the family great comfort during her illness. The family will receive relatives and friends one hour prior to the Mass for a visitation and viewing at the church, with burial at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Covid protective restrictions, such as masks and spacing, must be observed at all times. Accordingly, there will not be a reception after the services are complete.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations are made to St. Paul Catholic Church, c/o 3501 Cedar Lane, Portsmouth, VA 23703. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
St Paul Catholic Church
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
1926 HIGH ST
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 397-2391
August 19, 2020
My deepest Condolences to all of the family members. I am so sorry for your loss. All my thoughts and prayers are with the entire family.
Frank Peralta
Friend
August 18, 2020
I had the wonderful pleasure of meeting Blondie through my dear friend and Blondie’s daughter Linda. Blondie was always welcoming and full of hospitality but I especially remember her spunk, wit and how she made me laugh. My deepest sympathies go out to Linda and Blondie’s entire family. Know that she touched many with her kindness.
Joelle Rowley
Acquaintance
August 18, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mary Bodick
August 18, 2020
Our sincere condolences to Blondie's family. Someone so special can never be forgotten. May your memories give you peace and comfort.
Mary & Denny Bodick
Acquaintance
August 18, 2020
I remember her to be a most lovely person. When I was a little girl she asked me to walk up the block and help put Bobby on the bus to school. I remember I was thrilled that she trusted me to do that. My deepest sympathy to Bobby and his siblings. She was a beautiful person, inside and out! Thoughts and prayers are with all of her family. She was a special memory of my childhood.
Betty Jean Miano-Smith
Neighbor
