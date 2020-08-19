I remember her to be a most lovely person. When I was a little girl she asked me to walk up the block and help put Bobby on the bus to school. I remember I was thrilled that she trusted me to do that. My deepest sympathy to Bobby and his siblings. She was a beautiful person, inside and out! Thoughts and prayers are with all of her family. She was a special memory of my childhood.

Betty Jean Miano-Smith

Neighbor