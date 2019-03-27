The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Gladys Mary Danielson, 92, passed away March 23, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Massie and Margaret (Booth) Massie.She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald V. Danielson. Survivors include her daughters Jan Davis and husband Don, Barbara Daly, Karen Curll and her husband Ed, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Virginia Beach United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdolver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 27, 2019
