|
|
SUFFOLK- Gladys St. Pierre Gregoire passed away February 7, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Albert Richard Gregoire; and son, Michael Gregoire. A vibrant, vivacious, creative woman, she will be forever in our hearts.
Her memory will be cherished by three daughters, Marion Hale, Suzanne Howell (William) and Gail Silvasi (Joseph); and son, Allan Gregoire (Libby).
A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Church of St. Therese, 4137 Portsmouth Blvd. Chesapeake, VA. A reception will be held in the church Social Hall, followed by a Christian burial at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 3920 Airline Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent directly to the Sisters of the Visitation, 12221 Bienvenue Road, Rockville VA, or left with St. Therese Church to forward to the convent. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 16, 2020