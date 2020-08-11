On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Gladys McCoy was quietly and peacefully called to her Heavenly home. Gladys was born October 25, 1925 and was the first born of two children to Nannie Hines Young and Clarence Young. She grew up on Denby Street in Norfolk, Virginia and attended Lott-Carey Elementary School and Booker T. Washington High School. On June 23, 1941, she was united in Holy Matrimony to Joseph Caleb McCoy who is deceased. She was predeceased by her parents, Nannie and Clarence Young, her brother, Hebert Young, one daughter, Nannie Anderson and recently, her eldest son, Freddie McCoy.



She was employed for years with Norfolk General Hospital where she retired as an Operating Room Aide. She accepted Christ at a very early age and as an adult was an active member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church until her health made it impossible to serve as years passed.



Gladys leaves to cherish her memories with her five children, Mildred Budd, Jean Sykes, Joseph McCoy (Carolyn), Carolyn Baker (Linwood), Irvin McCoy (Cathy) and daughter-in-law, Janice McCoy. Her life is also cherished by 19 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and other family and friends.



Viewing will be held at Metropolitan Funeral Home, 120 West Berkley Ave, Norfolk, VA on Wednesday, August 12 from 4-6pm. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am, Thursday, August 13 at Metropolitan Funeral Home, Norfolk. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Norfolk. A Memorial Service honoring Gladys M. McCoy will be planned at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store