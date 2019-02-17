|
Gladys passed away peacefully on 2-15-19. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward R. Vasile.She is survived by her three daughters, Susan Griffin, Shirley Harper, and Cynthia Kanzenbach; a son, Alan Vasile; step-son, Ricky Vasile; and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Arrangements are private. Memorial donations can be made in her memory to the Virginia Beach SPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
