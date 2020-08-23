1/
Gladys Vera Ivory
Gladys Vera Ivory was born in London, England on June 22, 2020 to Alfred and Rose Bowering. Later in life, she met and married Wendell Ivory, later moving to the United States. Together they had their son Bruce Ivory. She was an active member of Church of the Advent in Norfolk, Virginia where she dedicated her time with assisting and volunteering for the church for fifty years. Other passions she embraced were the Trans Atlantic Brides organization, Cub Scouts, delivering meals on wheels, and helping at the food pantry and clothes closet at least twice a week. Despite her commitments and passions, her one true passion was being a mother and wife. Gladys passed away August 21, 2020 in Norfolk, Virginia.

Gladys is predeceased by both her parents; Rose and Alfred and her husband Wendall. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son Bruce Ivory(Sharon), her two grandchildren; Laura and Matthew, and three Great-Grandchildren.

Altemyer Funeral Home-Southside Chapel in Virginia Beach, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. A Memorial Service will be held in Gladys' loving memory at Church of the Advent on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers the family asks to consider making a contribution to the Church's donation fund. All contributions can be sent to the Church of the Advent 9629 Norfolk Avenue Norfolk, Virginia.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Church of the Advent
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
