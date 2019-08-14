|
|
Gladys Virginia Adams, 92, of Norfolk, VA, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019.
Born and raised in Norfolk County, she was retired Clerk Officer from the City of Norfolk Courts.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Lucy Hall; her husband, Robert B. Adams; and a brother, Junior Hall. Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Sylvia Combs (John) of Virginia Beach; grandsons, Adam Oâ€™Bryant and his girlfriend, Amanda, and Greg Oâ€™Bryant, both of Norfolk; great-granddaughter, Coco; and well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 10 to 11 a.m. A service to celebrate her life will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. with a reception immediately following. Interment will be private. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 14, 2019