The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 420-2350
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Virginia Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Virginia Adams Obituary
Gladys Virginia Adams, 92, of Norfolk, VA, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019.

Born and raised in Norfolk County, she was retired Clerk Officer from the City of Norfolk Courts.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Lucy Hall; her husband, Robert B. Adams; and a brother, Junior Hall. Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Sylvia Combs (John) of Virginia Beach; grandsons, Adam Oâ€™Bryant and his girlfriend, Amanda, and Greg Oâ€™Bryant, both of Norfolk; great-granddaughter, Coco; and well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 10 to 11 a.m. A service to celebrate her life will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. with a reception immediately following. Interment will be private. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
Download Now