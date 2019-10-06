The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys W. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys W. Smith Obituary
CHESAPEAKE - Gladys Whitehead Smith, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Smith, Jr. and her daughter, Pamela Bright.

She is survived by her son, John J. Smith, III and his wife Susan; two grandsons, Matthew and Michael Bright; and one great grandson.

A gathering of remembrance will be held from 6:30 - 8 PM on Tuesday. October 8, 2019 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or to a .

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now