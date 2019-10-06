|
CHESAPEAKE - Gladys Whitehead Smith, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Smith, Jr. and her daughter, Pamela Bright.
She is survived by her son, John J. Smith, III and his wife Susan; two grandsons, Matthew and Michael Bright; and one great grandson.
A gathering of remembrance will be held from 6:30 - 8 PM on Tuesday. October 8, 2019 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or to a .
www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 6, 2019