The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Glen Bernard Yonkers Sr.

Glen B. Yonkers departed this life on March 1, 2019. Glen was born February 6, 1952 in Portsmouth, VA. He was a member of Fourth Baptist Church, Portsmouth, a Marine Veteran and a retiree from Ford Motor Company. There will be visitation for family and friends 1-6pm at Graves Funeral Home, 1631 Church Street Norfolk, VA on Thursday, March 7, followed by a wake from 6-7pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8, at 11am at Fourth Baptist Church, 726 South St., Portsmouth, VA. Interment will be in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteranâ€™s Cemetery, Suffolk, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 6, 2019
