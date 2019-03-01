|
Glen Francis Connor, 67, died February 27, 2019. Glen was born in Queens, NY to the late Russell and Veronica Houghton Connor. He had worked as a mail carrier for the US Postal Service and at the Hillcrest Parkway Home Depot. Glenâ€™s greatest joy was being a loving father and grandfather. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Craig Connor and wife Tara of Manakin Sabot, VA and Evan Connor of Bethlehem, PA; brothers, Russell, Denis, Billy and Joe Connor; grandson, Max Connor; and a host of other family and friends. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday at 3:00 pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital at www.TMCFunding.com. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2019