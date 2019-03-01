The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 482-3311
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
More Obituaries for Glen Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen F. Connor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Glen F. Connor Obituary
Glen Francis Connor, 67, died February 27, 2019. Glen was born in Queens, NY to the late Russell and Veronica Houghton Connor. He had worked as a mail carrier for the US Postal Service and at the Hillcrest Parkway Home Depot. Glenâ€™s greatest joy was being a loving father and grandfather. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Craig Connor and wife Tara of Manakin Sabot, VA and Evan Connor of Bethlehem, PA; brothers, Russell, Denis, Billy and Joe Connor; grandson, Max Connor; and a host of other family and friends. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday at 3:00 pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital at www.TMCFunding.com. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2019
