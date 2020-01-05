|
Glen Martin, 88, was born in Tulsa, OK on March 5, 1931 and passed away December 2, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife of 47 years Mary Clark Martin; his parents Ruby and Jinx Martin; his brothers Jinx Jr, Earl and Jackie; sisters Helen Armstrong, Willie Altendorf, and Linda Jones; daughter Julie Godfrey. He is survived by his wife Ann Wyn Williams; brother Gerald; children Christine Kent (Tom) and Timothy Martin (Debbie); grandchildren Molly and Tommy (Jennifer) Kent, and Michael Godfrey; great grandchildren Allison and Miriam Kent, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Glen graduated from Oklahoma State with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was in charge of testing and repairing Navy missile systems that safeguarded our country from Russian attacks. He was an electrical genius who designed and installed a solar powered system in his home in the 70's. His genius extended to music: he taught himself to play the guitar, violin, and harmonica. He loved playing bridge, golfing, and dancing with his beloved wife and best friend Ann Wyn.
A celebration of life and sharing of memories will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:00pm @ The Talbot 6311 Granby St. Please RSVP (757) 625-6188 by Mon Jan. 13. A church service will be held to honor him at a later date. Please- No Flowers! Donations may be made to a .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020