Glen R. Sawyer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Glen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glen Richard Sawyer, 64, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 in the residence he shared with his son. A native of Washington DC, he lived most of his life in Norfolk, VA. He was the late son of Lawrence W. Sawyer and Ann H. Sawyer.

Although Glen was a well-known restaurant manager in Ghent, he also worked as a ranger at First Landing State Park, and as an emergency technician for VDOT.

Survivors include his children, Davis Sawyer, Austin Conlay (Brendan); his grandchildren, Riley and Jackson Conlay; and his brother, Neil Sawyer (Rahshia).

A private family service will be held in his son's residence.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved