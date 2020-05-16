Glen Richard Sawyer, 64, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 in the residence he shared with his son. A native of Washington DC, he lived most of his life in Norfolk, VA. He was the late son of Lawrence W. Sawyer and Ann H. Sawyer.
Although Glen was a well-known restaurant manager in Ghent, he also worked as a ranger at First Landing State Park, and as an emergency technician for VDOT.
Survivors include his children, Davis Sawyer, Austin Conlay (Brendan); his grandchildren, Riley and Jackson Conlay; and his brother, Neil Sawyer (Rahshia).
A private family service will be held in his son's residence.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 16, 2020.