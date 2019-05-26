Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Glen Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen "Buddy" Smith Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Glen "Buddy" Smith Jr. Obituary
Glen E. Smith, Jr., 69, passed away Sunday May 19. He was born June 20, 1949 in Norfolk, VA. He was the son of the late Glen Smith, Sr. & Ivadean Baum Smith. He was predeceased by his brother Donny Kenwood Smith. He is survived by his daughter Brooke Roberts (Dan); grandchildren Cole & Ellie; siblings Shirley Smith, Kenneth Smith, Steven Smith & Tina Smith; nephews Gary, Joey, Aaron, Brandon & Josh; nieces Tamara, Amber, Jessica, Vail & Julie; many great nephews and nieces who he loved dearly; special friends George Switzer & Bill Milligan as well as many cousins, life-time relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held Saturday June 1st at his daughterâ€™s residence at 118 Country Meadows Dr., South Mills, NC. Family will receive friends between 3-6 pm.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.