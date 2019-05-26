|
Glen E. Smith, Jr., 69, passed away Sunday May 19. He was born June 20, 1949 in Norfolk, VA. He was the son of the late Glen Smith, Sr. & Ivadean Baum Smith. He was predeceased by his brother Donny Kenwood Smith. He is survived by his daughter Brooke Roberts (Dan); grandchildren Cole & Ellie; siblings Shirley Smith, Kenneth Smith, Steven Smith & Tina Smith; nephews Gary, Joey, Aaron, Brandon & Josh; nieces Tamara, Amber, Jessica, Vail & Julie; many great nephews and nieces who he loved dearly; special friends George Switzer & Bill Milligan as well as many cousins, life-time relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held Saturday June 1st at his daughterâ€™s residence at 118 Country Meadows Dr., South Mills, NC. Family will receive friends between 3-6 pm.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 26, 2019