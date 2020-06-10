PORTSMOUTH- Glenda McCoy, 76, died June 7, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. A native of Columbia, North Carolina, she retired after 25 years as a Paraprofessional with the Portsmouth School System. She was an active member of West Park Church of Christ in Portsmouth. Glenda was a fun loving person who was always sharing with others, from church friends to doctors' offices.
Glenda is survived by her husband of 28 years, David S. McCoy, Jr.; daughter, Lutricia Vellette Stafford and husband David; son, Stewart Wayne Davis, Jr. and wife Mary Jo; two step-daughters, Debbie McCoy and June Lightfoot and husband Don; two grandchildren, Jake Warrick and wife Brittany, and Jessica McDonald and husband Austin; step-grandson, Jimmy Miller and wife Cheri; two great-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 11, at 11 AM in West Park Church of Christ. Burial will be in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Wednesday from 6-8 PM. Contributions may be made to West Park Church of Christ Building Fund. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 10, 2020.