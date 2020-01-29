The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 628-1000
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
First Church of Christ Holiness USA
862 E Princess Anne Road
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Glenda Lewis-Fleming passed peacefully, January 26, 2020. She was predeceased by her father, William Isaac Lewis; brothers, Jerry and Larry Lewis and sister, Joyce Ann Lewis. Glenda leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband, Gerald M. Fleming, Sr.; daughters, Gerreyl and Glennett Fleming; son, Gerald M. Fleming, II; mother; Novella Logan Lewis; three sisters, Cathy Lewis Howard (Paul), Debra and Erma Lewis; a brother, Calvin Lewis and a host of other relatives and friends. A funeral will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at First Church of Christ Holiness USA, 862 E Princess Anne Road, Norfolk VA 23504. Family will receive friends from 5-8 pm, Friday at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 29, 2020
